Georgetown faces Duke in 2k Empire Classic

Georgetown (4-1) vs. Duke (5-0)

2k Empire Classic , Madison Square Garden, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown and Duke will take the floor in the 2k Empire Classic. Duke earned an 87-52 win over Cal in its most recent game, while Georgetown won 82-66 against Texas in its last outing.

Article continues below ...

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. has averaged 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks while Tre Jones has put up 15.2 points and six assists. For the Hoyas, Omer Yurtseven has averaged 15.6 points and 10.8 rebounds while James Akinjo has put up 12.6 points and 4.8 assists.CLUTCH CAREY JR.: Across five games this season, Duke’s Carey has shot 61.8 percent.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hoyas have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Devils. Duke has an assist on 47 of 94 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three games while Georgetown has assists on 40 of 75 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.8 percent. The Blue Devils have averaged 16.8 offensive boards per game.