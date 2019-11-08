Ft. Wayne faces Southeast Mo.

Purdue Fort Wayne (1-1) vs. Southeast Missouri (0-1)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays Southeast Missouri in an early season matchup.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .GIFTED GODFREY: Jarred Godfrey has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne went 5-7 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Mastodons gave up 82.3 points per game while scoring 75.9 per matchup. Southeast Missouri went 3-8 in non-conference play, averaging 67.5 points and allowing 71.5 per game in the process.