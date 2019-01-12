Freshman Davis scores 32 to lead Detroit Mercy to win

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis scored 32 points, 21 in the second half, and Detroit Mercy beat Milwaukee 93-84 on Saturday to improve to 5-1 in the Horizon League, the Titans’ best conference start since an 8-1 beginning in 1998-99.

The freshman Davis, who made five 3-pointers and had seven assists, scored all 11 of his first-half points in the final 4:24 with the Titans leading 42-35 at the break and remaining ahead the entire second half. Davis came in ranked first in the Horizon and second in the nation at 27.4 points per game. He has eight games of 30-plus games and two over 40 with a career best of 48.

DeAndre Abram, coming in with a 10.9 ppg average, finished with a career-high 31 points with six 3-pointers for the Panthers (7-11, 2-3), who had one player foul out, three others with four and 33 fouls altogether leading to Detroit making 27 of 39 free throws.

The Panthers were within five with two minutes left but Harrison Curry scored on a layup and the Titans made eight free throws to keep their distance.