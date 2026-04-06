NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Championship Live Updates: Michigan Wins National Title

The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies controlled the tempo, mucking the game up, but the No. 1 seed Wolverines embraced the physicality. Elliot Cadeau took what the defense gave him, scoring a game-high 19 points, while Morez Johnson Jr. had a double-double. Alex Karaban led UConn with 17 points, the four-year Husky providing a valiant effort in his final college basketball game. Ultimately, UConn's bid for a third title in four years fell short as the Wolverines hung on.