Apr 06, 2026 - 7:55p ET
College Basketball
College Basketball
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Championship Live Updates: Michigan Wins National Title
Updated: Apr 06, 2026 - 11:53 PM ET
The Michigan Wolverines are national champions!
The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies controlled the tempo, mucking the game up, but the No. 1 seed Wolverines embraced the physicality. Elliot Cadeau took what the defense gave him, scoring a game-high 19 points, while Morez Johnson Jr. had a double-double. Alex Karaban led UConn with 17 points, the four-year Husky providing a valiant effort in his final college basketball game. Ultimately, UConn's bid for a third title in four years fell short as the Wolverines hung on.
Here are the highlights!
12 posts
Live Coverage for this has ended
Apr 06, 2026 - 11:52p ET
Post-game Celebrations
Apr 06, 2026 - 11:15p ET
UConn's Final Push
Apr 06, 2026 - 11:06p ET
The Freshman Comes Up Big
Apr 06, 2026 - 10:44p ET
UConn Sticking Close To Michigan Down the Stretch
Apr 06, 2026 - 10:29p ET
Michigan Extends Lead to Double Digits
Apr 06, 2026 - 9:50p ET
Roddy Gayle Jr.'s Dunk Powers Michigan Surge
Apr 06, 2026 - 9:42p ET
Michigan Back In Control
Apr 06, 2026 - 9:22p ET
UConn Goes Ahead
Apr 06, 2026 - 9:11p ET
Michigan Takes An Early Lead
Apr 06, 2026 - 8:12p ET
Injury Notes: Yaxel Lendeborg, Solo Ball Good To Go
Apr 06, 2026 - 7:50p ET
Preview: Which Team Will Come Out on Top?
Live Coverage for this began on Apr 06, 2026 - 11:53p ET
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recommended
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Men's College Basketball Rankings: Illinois, Duke Highlight Way-Too-Early Top 25
Big Bets Report: Michigan Helps Bettor Win 160k After Losing 75k
4 Takeaways From Michigan's NCAA Men's National Championship Game Win
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Everything Happening in the Big Ten Last Time Michigan Won NCAA Men's Tournament
2026-27 Men's National Title Odds: Duke Favored; Michigan Second on Board
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UConn Coach Dan Hurley on Alex Karaban: 'This Guy Changed My Life'
In a Surprising Move, UNC Will Reportedly Hire Michael Malone as Next Head Coach
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Item 1 of 3