College Basketball
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Championship Live Updates: Michigan Wins National Title
College Basketball

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Championship Live Updates: Michigan Wins National Title

Updated: Apr 06, 2026 - 11:53 PM ET

The Michigan Wolverines are national champions!

The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies controlled the tempo, mucking the game up, but the No. 1 seed Wolverines embraced the physicality. Elliot Cadeau took what the defense gave him, scoring a game-high 19 points, while Morez Johnson Jr. had a double-double. Alex Karaban led UConn with 17 points, the four-year Husky providing a valiant effort in his final college basketball game. Ultimately, UConn's bid for a third title in four years fell short as the Wolverines hung on. 

Here are the highlights!

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Apr 06, 2026 - 7:55p ET

Live Scoreboard

Live Coverage for this has ended
Apr 06, 2026 - 11:52p ET

Post-game Celebrations

Apr 06, 2026 - 11:15p ET

UConn's Final Push

Apr 06, 2026 - 11:06p ET

The Freshman Comes Up Big

Apr 06, 2026 - 10:44p ET

UConn Sticking Close To Michigan Down the Stretch

Apr 06, 2026 - 10:29p ET

Michigan Extends Lead to Double Digits

Apr 06, 2026 - 9:50p ET

Roddy Gayle Jr.'s Dunk Powers Michigan Surge

Apr 06, 2026 - 9:42p ET

Michigan Back In Control

Apr 06, 2026 - 9:22p ET

UConn Goes Ahead

Apr 06, 2026 - 9:11p ET

Michigan Takes An Early Lead

Apr 06, 2026 - 8:12p ET

Injury Notes: Yaxel Lendeborg, Solo Ball Good To Go

Apr 06, 2026 - 7:50p ET

Preview: Which Team Will Come Out on Top?

Live Coverage for this began on Apr 06, 2026 - 11:53p ET
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Men's CBK AP Top 25: National Champion Michigan is Final No. 1 of 2025-2026

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