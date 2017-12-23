Foulland has career-high 30 in Bucknell’s 88-81 win (Dec 22, 2017)

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) Nana Foulland scored a career-high 30 points and Bucknell defeated La Salle 88-81 on Friday night.

Foulland was 12-of-15 shooting with Stephen Brown adding 21 points and Zach Thomas 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Bison (6-7). The senior trio came into the game averaging over a combined 50 points per game and finished this night with 67. The Bison shot 55 percent, which helped them counter 17 turnovers, and ran their home winning streak to 14, currently the ninth-longest nationally.

The Explorers (6-7) were led by a career-tying 29 points from Pookie Powell and a career-high 24 from Isiah Deas. La Salle was without leading scorer B.J. Johnson, out with ankle injury, and Miles Brookins, who was ill.

Article continues below ...

Bucknell led 41-34 at halftime and was up by 17 with 8:45 left in the game. La Salle got within nine, 82-73, with 1:54 to go but the Bison made 6 of 8 free throws from there to maintain a cushion.