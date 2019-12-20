Ford, St. Mary’s visit Nevada

Saint Mary’s (11-2) vs. Nevada (8-4)

Chase Center, San Francisco; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jordan Ford and Saint Mary’s will go up against Jalen Harris and Nevada. The senior Ford has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.4 over his last five games. Harris, a junior, is averaging 20 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Mary’s has benefited heavily from its seniors. Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs, Matthias Tass and Tommy Kuhse have collectively accounted for 78 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 87 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Ford has connected on 44.6 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wolf Pack have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gaels. Nevada has an assist on 39 of 73 field goals (53.4 percent) across its past three outings while Saint Mary’s has assists on 34 of 82 field goals (41.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Mary’s offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 14th-lowest rate in the nation. The Nevada defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15 percent of all possessions (ranked 347th among Division I teams).