It’s the final countdown to the Final Four!

Despite a March Madness fan tournament that has featured of number of wild upsets, two No. 1 seeds remain in the FOX Sports College Basketball Ultimate Fan Bracket Challenge.

The Final Four is here! Article continues below ... [THREAD] Send your team to the Championship of our Ultimate Fan Bracket ⬇️ #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/jlpJsMnNxU — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 20, 2020

UNC is the top-seed in the East Region and have been to a record 20 NCAA Tournament Final Fours.

The No. 6 seed Purdue Boilermakers tried their best, and it was a close call…

…but unfortunately, they came up just short.

The Blue Blood reigns supreme.

It always helps when you have some notable alumni to cheer you on.

Two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith showed his school pride:

And former NBA player Sean May joined in:

Clearly, their words of encouragement helped, as the Tar Heels received the most fan votes in the Elite Eight polls.

Consider us not surprised.

👣🔥 @UNC_Basketball fans showed up to send the Tar Heels into the Final Four of our Ultimate Fan Bracket! #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/NkX83O3NHU — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 20, 2020

Fellow No. 1 seed Indiana advanced to the Final Four out of the Midwest Region.

The Hoosiers had a tough matchup against No. 6 seed Illinois, as the Fighting Illini lived up to their name – they just couldn’t pull it out in the end.

And so, Indiana is still No. 1 and looking to be crowned champion.

Indiana now faces the 10-seed BYU Cougars.

Don’t underestimate BYU. These underdogs have a serious bite.

In the Round of 32, the Cougars upset the No. 2 Michigan State Spartans, and in the Elite 8, they polished off the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers.

The underdogs are still alive! @BYUBasketball advances to the Final Four in our Ultimate Fan Bracket 🙌 #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/MeteePmIvy — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 20, 2020

Meanwhile, another underdog, No. 3 Michigan out of the Southern Region, is looking to pull off an upset.

OKAY EVERYONE! We need all of you to keep sharing this poll with everyone that you can. The only way this works is if the spread of this continues far past this account’s interaction with you. We’ve got this one, as a fa〽️ily, together. LET’S GOOOOO! #LetsRage 〽️🔥 https://t.co/91dBByt8eH pic.twitter.com/3TSJqsImBO — Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) April 20, 2020

They defeated No. 9 Texas Tech by the largest margin in the Elite Eight.

Tate Fraizer thought the Red Raiders were up for the challenge, but it proved too tall of a task.

And now the Wolverines are already bringing out the big guns to take on the Tar Heels.

Two-time NBA champion and current Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is ready.

And the student section is loud and proud.

Because, well, there are serious prizes at stake.

Stay tuned for the Final Four!