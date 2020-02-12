FDU looks for home win vs Wagner

Wagner (5-17, 2-9) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (6-16, 4-7)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson looks for its fourth straight win over Wagner at Rothman Center. The last victory for the Seahawks at Fairleigh Dickinson was a 68-59 win on Feb. 4, 2017.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Seahawks are led by Alex Morales and Curtis Cobb III. Morales has averaged 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while Cobb has recorded 15.7 points per game. The Knights have been led by Kaleb Bishop and Jahlil Jenkins, who are averaging 13.7 and 13.9 points, respectively.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Knights have scored 71.8 points per game against NEC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 63.8 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE ALEX: Morales has connected on 37.3 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-10 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 6-6 when it scores at least 67.

COLD SPELL: Wagner has lost its last four road games, scoring 64.5 points, while allowing 84.8 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Wagner has averaged only 65.4 points per game over its last five games. The Seahawks have given up 77 points per game over that stretch.