FAU seeks revenge on FIU

Florida International (16-8, 7-4) vs. Florida Atlantic (14-10, 6-5)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International goes for the season sweep over Florida Atlantic after winning the previous matchup in Miami. The teams last met on Feb. 5, when the Panthers outshot Florida Atlantic from the field 42.6 percent to 34.5 percent and made eight more 3-pointers en route to the 69-50 victory.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Florida International’s Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Cornelius Taylor has connected on 35.8 percent of the 151 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 37 over the last five games. He’s also made 74.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Owls have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Panthers. Florida Atlantic has 36 assists on 81 field goals (44.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Florida International has assists on 38 of 87 field goals (43.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International is ranked first among CUSA teams with an average of 79 points per game.