Farrar carries Alabama St over Southern 60-57

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — AJ Farrar scored a career-high 20 points with 11 rebounds as Alabama State narrowly defeated Southern 60-57 on Monday night.

Leon Daniels had 16 points for Alabama State (11-14, 9-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kevin Holston added six rebounds. He also had eight turnovers but only three assists.

Reginald Gee was held to only five points. The Hornets‘ leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, he failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

Sidney Umude had 18 points for the Jaguars (5-23, 4-11). Richard Lee added 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

The Hornets improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Alabama State defeated Southern 69-65 on Jan. 28. Alabama State matches up against Texas Southern at home on Saturday. Southern plays Alcorn State at home on Saturday.