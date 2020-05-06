Ex-Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr transferring to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Former Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr is transferring to Kentucky, he announced on social media Wednesday, giving the Wildcats a veteran 7-footer after the team’s entire starting lineup declared for the NBA draft.

Sarr, a 255-pound junior from France, told ESPN last week he had entered the transfer portal. In his announcement, he called former Demon Deacons coach Danny Manning and his staff “family” and added, “I just didn’t feel like I could be at my best by returning to Wake Forest.”

Manning was fired 11 days ago and replaced last week by Steve Forbes, who spent the previous five seasons coaching at East Tennessee State. Forbes said after taking the job that he hoped to retain Sarr and other players recruited by Manning.

Sarr was the Demon Deacons’ second-leading scorer (13.7 points per game) and top rebounder (9.0) last season. He joins a Kentucky program that lost eight players from its roster but will welcome another highly rated recruiting class this fall.