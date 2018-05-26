Ex-Memphis guard Jamal Johnson is transferring to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Guard Jamal Johnson is transferring from Memphis to Auburn.

Auburn announced Saturday that Johnson has signed a financial aid agreement. He will have three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting next season.

The 6-foot-3, 178-pounder started 27 games and played in 34 for Memphis last season. He averaged 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Article continues below ...

Johnson was second on the team with 47 3-pointers. He came off the bench the first seven games but had six 3-pointers and 18 points in his starting debut against Bryant.

The Birmingham native was a first-team all-state pick as a senior.