EWU, N. Arizona put streaks on line

Eastern Washington (14-6, 7-2) vs. Northern Arizona (12-7, 6-4)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington meets Northern Arizona as both teams have won their last five conference games. Eastern Washington’s last Big Sky loss came against the Montana Grizzlies 90-63 on Jan. 9. Northern Arizona has won its last five games against conference opponents.

TEAM LEADERS: Kim Aiken Jr. and Mason Peatling have led the Eagles. Aiken is averaging 14.8 points and 10.3 rebounds while Peatling is putting up 15.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The Lumberjacks have been led by Cameron Shelton and Brooks DeBisschop, who have combined to score 24.9 points per contest.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lumberjacks have allowed only 67.9 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.9 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

KEY FACILITATOR: Peatling has accounted for 52 percent of all Eastern Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 25 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Lumberjacks are 8-0 when they turn the ball over 11 times or fewer and 4-7 when they exceed 11 turnovers. The Eagles are 11-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 3-6 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Washington has won its last three road games, scoring 69.3 points and allowing 62.3 points during those contests. Northern Arizona has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.7 points while giving up 69.3.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Eastern Washington offense has averaged 75.9 possessions per game, the ninth-most in Division I. Northern Arizona has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.9 possessions per game (ranked 257th, nationally).