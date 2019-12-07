EKU squares up against NKU

Eastern Kentucky (3-5) vs. Northern Kentucky (6-3)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky goes up against Northern Kentucky in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Tuesday. Northern Kentucky won over Miami 76-54, while Eastern Kentucky came up short in a 79-67 game at South Carolina Upstate.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Kentucky’s Dantez Walton, Tyler Sharpe and Silas Adheke have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Norse points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Jomaru Brown has connected on 29.3 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Kentucky is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 71.

WINNING WHEN: Northern Kentucky is a flawless 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or less. The Norse are 1-3 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Eastern Kentucky has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.3 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams.