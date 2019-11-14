ECU plays Liberty

Liberty (3-0) vs. East Carolina (1-2)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina goes up against Liberty in an early season matchup. Liberty blew out South Carolina State by 26 at home in its last outing. East Carolina lost 68-62 at Appalachian State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner has averaged 18 points and 8.7 rebounds while Tristen Newton has put up 9.7 points and 4.7 assists. For the Flames, Scottie James has averaged 11 points and 11.3 rebounds while Caleb Homesley has put up 10.3 points and five rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAMES: In three appearances this season, Liberty’s James has shot 55.6 percent.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 51.3 points per game this season, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.