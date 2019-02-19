Dziagwa helps Oklahoma State snap losing streak

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Thomas Dziagwa matched a career-high with 23 points, connecting on 6 of 11 3-pointers, to help lead Oklahoma State to a 68-61 victory over TCU Monday night, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Lindy Waters added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Oklahoma State (10-16, 3-10 Big 12).

Oklahoma State had lost eight conference games in a row, including a heart-breaking 70-68 loss at TCU on Feb. 6 in which they squandered a seven-point lead with 5:28 remaining and lost on a final-second shot.

After scoring just three points on 1-of-9 shooting (1 of 7 from 3-point range) in a 78-50 loss to No. 15 Texas Tech last Wednesday, Dziagwa has connected on 13 of 22 from beyond the arc and scored 46 total points over his last two outings, which represent the two highest-scoring games of his career.

Desmond Bane scored 19 points and had seven rebounds, while Alex Robinson contributed 19 points, five assists and four rebounds for TCU (17-9, 5-8), which lost its third in a row.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: After scoring 22, 16 and 14 points in his previous three contests, freshman guard Kendric Davis had a difficult night, scoring six points and committing four turnovers, his second most this season. He had just two points, connecting on just 1 of 9 shots from the floor until there was 6:36 remaining, and got his third foul early in the second half, so he sat out for a long stretch early in the second half. Meanwhile, Bane bounced back from only his second single-digit point total in his last 10 games to have a big night. After scoring just eight points, on 3-of-12 shooting, in the Frogs’ 71-62 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, Bane shot 8 of 15 in this one.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys excelled early thanks to hot shooting from 3-point range, connecting on seven of their first nine attempts from beyond the arc over the first 10-plus minutes, as they built a 25-12 advantage. They were unable to keep up that pace, however, as they made just one of their next nine 3-point shots over the rest of the opening half. After going 3 of 7 in the second half, Oklahoma State wound up 11 of 25 (44.0 percent) on the night.

UP NEXT

TCU: The Horned Frogs will be off until Saturday, when they face No. 23 Iowa State at home, a team they already defeated 92-83 on Feb. 9.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys go on the road to take on Kansas State on Saturday, a team they lost to, 75-57, on Feb. 2.