Duncan, Davis lift Vermont over Hartford 69-68

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Everett Duncan had 18 points and Ryan Davis scored the winning layup with 2.2 seconds left as Vermont extended its winning streak to nine games, narrowly beating Hartford 69-68 on Saturday night. Davis added 16 points for the Catamounts, while Stef Smith chipped in 15. Davis also had seven rebounds.

Ben Shungu had 11 points and six rebounds for Vermont (19-6, 9-1 America East Conference).

Anthony Lamb, the Catamounts’ leading scorer entering the contest at 17 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

Article continues below ...

Traci Carter scored a career-high 26 points plus six assists and five steals for the Hawks (13-12, 6-4). Malik Ellison added 23 points and 12 rebounds.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. Vermont defeated Hartford 74-57 on Jan. 18. Vermont plays New Hampshire at home on Wednesday. Hartford plays Albany at home on Wednesday.