Kentucky Coach Mark Pope Fined For 'Post-Game Comments' About Officiating
Kentucky Coach Mark Pope Fined For 'Post-Game Comments' About Officiating

Updated Feb. 24, 2026 9:07 p.m. ET

Kentucky coach Mark Pope has been fined $25,000 by the Southeastern Conference for his "post-game conduct and comments" related to officiating following the Wildcats' 75-74 loss to Auburn on Saturday, the league announced Tuesday.

Pope's comments were in violation of an SEC Bylaw that deal with sportsmanship, one which prohibits coaches, student-athletes and institutional staff from publicly criticizing officials or disclosing officiating-related communications.

According to reports from multiple outlets, Pope used a profanity to Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart as he left the postgame podium. The comments were in reference to a costly foul by Collin Chandler with 14 seconds remaining in regulation and Kentucky leading 74-73.

Chandler was called for an offensive foul, which set up Auburn for a game-winning shot. The loss was Kentucky's third straight, and dropped the Wildcats to 17-10 overall and 8-6 in conference.

Reporting by The Associated Press

