Drexel faces Quinnipiac in Battle at the Boardwalk

Drexel (5-6) vs. Quinnipiac (4-4)

Battle at the Boardwalk , Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel is set to face Quinnipiac in the Battle at the Boardwalk. Quinnipiac beat Maine by 20 points in its most recent game, while Drexel fell 81-61 to South Florida in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: Quinnipiac’s Rich Kelly has averaged 17.9 points and 4.5 assists while Kevin Marfo has put up 9.8 points and 13 rebounds. For the Dragons, James Butler has averaged 13.3 points and 11.2 rebounds while Camren Wynter has put up 11.7 points and 5.6 assists.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Wynter has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last three games. Wynter has 24 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 72: Drexel is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-6 when scoring 67 points or fewer.

BEHIND THE ARC: Drexel’s Zach Walton has attempted 57 3-pointers and connected on 31.6 percent of them, and is 5 for 16 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 74 points per game. The Bobcats have averaged 77.2 points per game over their last five games.