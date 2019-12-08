Diggins scores 25 to carry UIC past Purdue Fort Wayne 62-49

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Diggins had a season-high 25 points as Illinois-Chicago beat Purdue Fort Wayne 62-49 on Saturday.

Diggins shot 10 for 11 from the field.

Jamie Ahale had 19 points, hitting six from distance for Illinois-Chicago (4-6). Godwin Boahen added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Tarkus Ferguson had 3 points and 10 assists for the hosts. He also committed seven turnovers.

Illinois-Chicago posted a season-high 21 assists.

Purdue Fort Wayne put up just 14 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Jarred Godfrey had 17 points for the Mastodons (6-6), whose four-game win streak came to end. Deonte Billups added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Illinois-Chicago takes on DePaul on the road next Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Judson at home on Tuesday.