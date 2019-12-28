Diarra, Kansas State host Tulsa

Tulsa (8-4) vs. Kansas State (6-5)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Brandon Rachal and Tulsa will go up against Cartier Diarra and Kansas State. The junior Rachal has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.6 over his last five games. Diarra, a senior, is averaging 11.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas State’s Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rachal has connected on 27.3 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 63: Kansas State is 0-5 this year when it allows 63 points or more and 6-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Tulsa is a perfect 5-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Golden Hurricane are 3-4 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

STOUT STATE: Kansas State has held opposing teams to 59.6 points per game, the lowest figure among all Big 12 teams.