Denver rallies late to take down Oral Roberts 100-96 in OT

DENVER (AP) — Ade Murkey scored 26 points and Jase Townsend nearly missed a triple-double and Denver beat Oral Roberts 100-96 in overtime Thursday night.

Townsend’s layup with 45.8 seconds left in overtime gave Denver a 98-96 lead and they never trailed again. Townsend scored 24 with 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Deondre Burns made pair of foul shots with three seconds to go in regulation for a 90-87 lead. Max Abrams fouled Townsend shooting a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left and he sank three from the foul line forcing overtime.

Kevin Obanor’s layup with 5:11 left gave the Golden Eagles a 76-66 lead before Denver (6-22, 2-12 Summit League) went on a 13-2 run and for a 79-78 lead in just a little more than three-minute span.

Robert Jones made all seven of his shot attempts and scored 16 for Denver.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi led Oral Roberts (14-13, 7-7) with 29 points and 13 rebounds. Abrams scored 22 with six 3s, Sam Kearns 16 off the bench and Kevin Obanor 14.