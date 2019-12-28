Denver looks for home win vs NDSU

North Dakota State (8-5, 0-0) vs. Denver (4-10, 0-0)

Magness Arena, Denver; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks for its fifth straight win over North Dakota State at Magness Arena. The last victory for the Bison at Denver was a 73-69 win on Feb. 12, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: North Dakota State’s Tyson Ward, Vinnie Shahid and Rocky Kreuser have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 72 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYSON: Ward has connected on 24 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Denver is 0-10 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

STREAK STATS: Denver has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 69.3 points while giving up 74.3.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent North Dakota State offense has turned the ball over on 15.1 percent of its possessions, the fifth-best mark in Division I. 21.6 percent of all Denver possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Pioneers are ranked 293rd, nationally).