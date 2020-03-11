Delaware St., NC Central meet in MEAC quarters

Delaware State (6-25, 5-12) vs. No. 1 seed NC Central (17-13, 13-3)

Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State is set to match up against NC Central in the quarterfinals of the MEAC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Jan. 25, when the Eagles outshot Delaware State 47.1 percent to 27.9 percent and hit 11 more foul shots en route to a 72-45 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: NC Central’s Jibri Blount has averaged 19.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals while C.J. Keyser has put up 11 points. For the Hornets, John Crosby has averaged 19.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while Johquin Wiley has put up 10.2 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Crosby has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Delaware State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Hornets. NC Central has an assist on 42 of 88 field goals (47.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Delaware State has assists on 31 of 83 field goals (37.3 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: NC Central has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.6 percent of all possessions this year, the ninth-highest rate among all Division I teams.