Dayton squares off against Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (2-2) vs. Dayton (2-0)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha plays Dayton in an early season matchup. Dayton knocked off Charleston Southern by 29 points at home on Saturday, while Nebraska Omaha came up short in an 80-65 game at Colorado State on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: The rugged Obi Toppin has put up a double-double (25 points and 11.5 rebounds) to lead the way for the Flyers. Ryan Mikesell is also a top contributor, putting up 13 points and four rebounds per game. The Mavericks are led by Ayo Akinwole, who is averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and six assists.ACCURATE AYO: Akinwole has connected on 60 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is rated second among A10 teams with an average of 88 points per game.