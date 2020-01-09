Davis, Morgan State visit FAMU

Morgan State (8-9, 2-0) vs. Florida A&M (2-11, 0-2)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Stanley Davis and Morgan State will battle MJ Randolph and Florida A&M. The senior Davis is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games. Randolph, a sophomore, is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: This game represents a Tallahassee homecoming for Bears junior Troy Baxter, who’s putting up 11 points and 5.8 rebounds this season. Davis has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. On the opposing bench, Randolph has averaged 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while Rod Melton Jr. has put up 12.8 points.MIGHTY MJ: Across 13 appearances this season, Florida A&M’s Randolph has shot 48.7 percent.

SLIPPING AT 75: Morgan State is 0-7 when it allows at least 75 points and 8-2 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

FLOOR SPACING: Morgan State’s Baxter has attempted 80 3-pointers and connected on 28.8 percent of them, and is 11 for 31 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State is ranked second among MEAC teams with an average of 72.5 points per game. The Bears have averaged 82 points per game over their last five games.