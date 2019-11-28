Davis, Hunt carry SMU over Hartford 90-58

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis and Feron Hunt scored 16 points apiece as SMU easily beat Hartford 90-58 on Wednesday night.

Tyson Jolly added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Isiaha Mike had 12 points and nine rebounds for SMU (6-0), which earned its sixth consecutive victory to start the season.

Traci Carter had 16 points for the Hawks (4-4). Hunter Marks added 10 points.

Article continues below ...

SMU faces Abilene Christian at home on Friday. Hartford plays Texas State on the road on Saturday.