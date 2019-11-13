Dartmouth goes up against Merrimack

Dartmouth (2-0) vs. Merrimack (1-1)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth and Merrimack both look to put winning streaks together . Dartmouth beat Florida Gulf Coast by six at home on Monday. Merrimack is coming off a 71-61 win at Northwestern on Friday.

STEPPING UP: Merrimack’s Juvaris Hayes has averaged 14.5 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Devin Jensen has put up 13 points. For the Big Green, Chris Knight has averaged 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while Aaryn Rai has put up 11 points and five rebounds.JUMPING FOR JUVARIS: In two appearances this year, Merrimack’s Hayes has shot 42.1 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Merrimack has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all NEC teams. The Warriors have turned the ball over only 10.5 times per game this season.