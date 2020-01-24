CSU looks to extend streak vs Utah State

Colorado State (14-7, 5-3) vs. Utah State (15-6, 4-4)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Utah State. Colorado State’s last MWC loss came against the Nevada Wolf Pack 67-61 on Jan. 1. Utah State is coming off a 72-47 win over Air Force on Tuesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy have combined to account for 49 percent of all Rams points this season, though that trio’s output has slipped to 40 percent over the last five games.FIELD GOALS FOR NICO: Across 21 appearances this season, Colorado State’s Carvacho has shot 54.9 percent.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Aggies are 13-0 when holding opponents to 42.9 percent or worse from the field, and 2-6 when opponents shoot better than that. The Rams are 10-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 4-7 when the team hits fewer than eight from long range.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Aggies have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Rams. Utah State has 48 assists on 76 field goals (63.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Colorado State has assists on 53 of 98 field goals (54.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State is ranked second among MWC teams with an average of 78.2 points per game.