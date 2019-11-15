CSU goes up against LMU

Colorado State (2-1) vs. Loyola Marymount (1-1)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount faces Colorado State in an early season matchup. Colorado State beat Nebraska Omaha by 15 at home on Wednesday. Loyola Marymount lost 72-67 at Nevada on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Loyola Marymount’s Ivan Alipiev has averaged 19 points and 7.5 rebounds while Eli Scott has put up 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and six assists. For the Rams, Nico Carvacho has averaged 14 points and 13 rebounds while Adam Thistlewood has put up 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.ACCURATE ALIPIEV: Alipiev has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola Marymount offense has recorded a turnover on only 14 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-best rate in the country. The Colorado State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 315th among Division I teams).