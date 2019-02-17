CSU Fullerton beats CSU Northridge 78-71

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Allman Jr. had 25 points as Cal State Fullerton beat Cal State Northridge 78-71 on Saturday night.

Jackson Rowe had 15 points and seven rebounds for Cal State Fullerton (12-13, 8-3 Big West Conference). Austen Awosika added six rebounds. Khalil Ahmad had six rebounds for the road team.

Lamine Diane had 25 points and 17 rebounds for the Matadors (10-16, 4-6). Terrell Gomez added 18 points. Darius Brown II had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Titans improve to 2-0 against the Matadors on the season. Cal State Fullerton defeated Cal State Northridge 78-71 on Jan. 30. Cal State Fullerton plays UC Davis at home on Thursday. Cal State Northridge faces Long Beach State on the road on Wednesday.