Creighton faces tough test vs No. 11 Butler

Creighton (12-2, 1-0) vs. No. 11 Butler (13-1, 1-0)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Butler presents a tough challenge for Creighton. Creighton has played a ranked team only once this season and won. Butler is coming off a 60-58 win at St. John’s on Tuesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Butler’s Kamar Baldwin, Bryce Nze and Sean McDermott have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Zegarowski has connected on 39.1 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Butler has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 72.5 points while giving up 50.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bluejays. Butler has 45 assists on 69 field goals (65.2 percent) over its past three outings while Creighton has assists on 54 of 95 field goals (56.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Butler has held opposing teams to 53.9 points per game this year, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Bulldogs have allowed a mere 49 points per game over their four-game winning streak.