Columbia looks to end streak vs Penn

Columbia (6-23, 1-12) vs. Penn (15-11, 7-6)

Palestra, Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn looks to extend Columbia’s conference losing streak to 13 games. Columbia’s last Ivy League win came against the Cornell Big Red 75-61 on Jan. 18. Penn is coming off a 78-64 home win over Cornell in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Penn’s AJ Brodeur, Devon Goodman and Ryan Betley have collectively accounted for 54 percent of all Quakers points this season, though that figure has fallen to 45 percent over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Mike Smith has either made or assisted on 66 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last three games. Smith has 32 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Columbia is 0-21 when it allows at least 65 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

STREAK STATS: Columbia has lost its last 15 road games, scoring 62.7 points, while allowing 75.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Columbia offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-best rate in the nation. The Penn defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17 percent of all possessions (ranked 303rd among Division I teams).