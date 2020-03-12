The NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments have been canceled due to coronavirus

In the wake of several major sporting events being canceled, the NCAA announced the cancellation of its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments on Thursday afternoon:

Here’s how the sports world is reacting, with college players and coaches, as well as analysts, taking to Twitter:

Before the NCAA’s afternoon announcement, all Power 5 conferences announced that they had canceled their college basketball tournaments.

Early Thursday, the Big East had decided to continue with its tournament:

But at halftime of the two morning games, the Big East changed course:

Before the NCAA tournament was canceled, a few major players decided that their seasons were over:

Stay tuned for more updates.