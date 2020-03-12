In the wake of several major sporting events being canceled, the NCAA announced the cancellation of its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments on Thursday afternoon:

Article continues below ...

Here’s how the sports world is reacting, with college players and coaches, as well as analysts, taking to Twitter:

Woww……this can’t be real at all😪💔 — Jalen Smith (@JalenSmith2000) March 12, 2020

Doesn’t even feel real honestly. — Prince Ali (@Princesmoove23) March 12, 2020

Nightmare … — Devon Dotson⚡️ (@d_dotson1) March 12, 2020

Wild to think it’s over this way.. but these past 4 years have been all I could dream of and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to represent my school and state to the best of my ability!! Thank you for all of the support!! pic.twitter.com/mNPgrZthnl — Kristian Doolittle (@kristiandoolit1) March 12, 2020

So sad that we can’t enjoy March Madness with the Nova Nation . Thank you for your passion , loyalty and support . Let’s all pray for those affected by the virus and for the health services personnel treating patients . — Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) March 12, 2020

Heartbreaking but the right thing to do😕 https://t.co/c0FBcChNZB — Cassius Stanley (@cassius_stanley) March 12, 2020

KJ, Mal, Jordan. Matt, Adam, Yanni, Nolan, AG, Nate, Keshad, Trey, Joel, Caleb, Jared, Tyler, Tristan… What a special group. Thank you! — Chris Acker (@ackercr) March 12, 2020

Had high expectations for this group on the back end of this season😕… regardless of the circumstances it’s been a great year with my brothers & buckeyenation🤞 #Team121 ❤️ everyone stay blessed & healthy. — Justin Ahrens (@ahrensjustin12) March 12, 2020

Thank you seniors, for giving me the best freshman season I could ask for❤️ — QSlaz🌹 (@quinnslazinski) March 12, 2020

Friartown, thank you for all of your support this season. We had some incredible times and unforgettable moments. We will never forget all the love! 🖤🤍 — PC Men's Basketball (@PCFriarsmbb) March 12, 2020

It appears our ‘unfinished business’ will remain just that. Disappointed but I completely understand. I love & I hurt for my team❤️ pic.twitter.com/jL5LZ6ZwVT — Kelly Graves (@GoDucksKG) March 12, 2020

😰 — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) March 12, 2020

Love y’all RU nation !!! ❤️ — Jacob Young (@Jybackk) March 12, 2020

The right thing was done as Mark Emmert @NCAA made the announcement that was a MUST. @marchmadness is cancelled. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 12, 2020

There was no other choice by @NCAA but to cancel @marchmadness my heart goes out to all the players, coaches and fans, etc that dream of being part of this magical tournament. However, this is the time where sports must take the back seat to the concerns of public health. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 12, 2020

"These are the teaching moments right now." – @JohnBeilein shared some thoughts on the unprecedented circumstances surrounding college basketball: pic.twitter.com/ikUKbqulVY — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2020

Before the NCAA’s afternoon announcement, all Power 5 conferences announced that they had canceled their college basketball tournaments.

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.https://t.co/MeQMNScXKQ — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 12, 2020

The @Big12Conference has announced the immediate suspension of all Conference championships until April 15, resulting in the cancellation of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships. Conducting future Big 12 championships this season will be evaluated by April 15. pic.twitter.com/HIGxfSrlLn — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 12, 2020

Pac-12 statement on men's basketball tournament, Pac-12 sport competitions & Pac-12 championship events: pic.twitter.com/HjJvki3LOT — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 12, 2020

Conference USA has officially announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Air Force Reserve C-USA Basketball Championships, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/tBrrJVhAFN — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 12, 2020

A statement on the cancellation of the 2020 Men's Basketball Championship. pic.twitter.com/62bAK0PuGn — The American (@American_Conf) March 12, 2020

Early Thursday, the Big East had decided to continue with its tournament:

The Big East tournament is currently going ahead as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/IhtoXeHwBv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2020

But at halftime of the two morning games, the Big East changed course:

The Big East tournament has been canceled pic.twitter.com/EIL8UJ47X7 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 12, 2020

Before the NCAA tournament was canceled, a few major players decided that their seasons were over:

In conjunction with the Mountain West Conference Board of Directors, due to the COVID-19 virus, SDSU, along with the Mountain West, has immediately suspended game competition for its spring sports. For SDSU, this is applicable for all spring sports.https://t.co/6FsDQNyyCz — GoAztecs (@GoAztecs) March 12, 2020

Stay tuned for more updates.