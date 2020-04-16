Who said we wouldn’t see any buzzer-beater finishes in March Madness this year?!

We’re onto the Elite 8 in the FOX Sports College Basketball Ultimate Fan Bracket, after six of the Sweet 16 matchups finished within 1 percent of each other – typical madness!

Let’s see where everyone stands:

Article continues below ...

Only two of our four No. 1 seeds remain in the Fan Bracket, with one blue blood school – North Carolina – holding it down.

The Tar Heels are the to seed in the East Region and are no stranger to the Elite 8, considering their six NCAA titles are third-most all-time.

In the Sweet 16, 13-seed Murray State fell victim to UNC.

Another ELITE 8️⃣ for the Heels 💪 We need EVERYBODY for the next vote 🗣️ Stay tuned #CarolinaFamily https://t.co/KODB3owMW9 pic.twitter.com/rBzyABoVCV — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 16, 2020

The other 1-seed, the Indiana Hoosiers, were able to advance by defeating 12-seed, the UMBC Retrievers, in another tight race.

The Hoosiers pulled off the win with a little help from a notable alum – 12-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas sang Indiana’s praises, encouraging fans to show what the Hoosiers are made of.

Hey @IndianaMBB fans, @IsiahThomas wants you to show that you're the best fanbase in the country by voting in our Ultimate Fan Bracket! ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/0WOnXcT66B — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 15, 2020

Moving on, the only 2-seed remaining in the Fan Bracket, the Kentucky Wildcats, did not survive the Sweet 16, despite a valiant effort.

The Wildcats were upset by 6-seed Illinois, despite Oklahoma City’s Hamidou Diallo, a UK alum, trying to rally the Twitter troops.

Come on, #BBN, we've got some work to do. Vote and spread the word with a RT. https://t.co/LvwsJu3XxR https://t.co/yjsVxi0BGv — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) April 15, 2020

UK might lead the nation in Elite Eight appearances (38), but it won’t be making it this year.

Down goes Kentucky!@IlliniMBB takes down Big Blue Nation to move on to the Elite Eight in our Ultimate Fan Bracket! #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/JAwpSWn72b — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 16, 2020

One of the greatest rivalries in all of college sports also faced off in the second round.

The 3-seed Michigan Wolverines sought revenge over 7-seed Ohio State, after the Buckeyes went undefeated against Michigan in football and men’s basketball this season.

The Buckeyes gave it their all, with Ohio State alum Jim Jackson attempting to fire up the troops.

Passion ✅

Love for the Scarlet & Gray ✅

Loyalty ✅

Tradition ✅@jimjackson419 is here to tell you why THE @OhioStateHoops has the best fanbase in the country 🌰 pic.twitter.com/NzfkO77LPj — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 14, 2020

However, Michigan was successful in its revenge bid.

Ohio State dominated The Games this year, but Michigan has the edge in our Ultimate Fan Bracket with less than a day remaining 👀 #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/tSnYxVYeDT — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 15, 2020

Michigan brought some star power of its own, with Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson expressing his love for the Maize.

"Let's show the whole nation who the best fanbase is"@D_Bo20 wants you to vote for @Umichbball in our Ultimate Fan Bracket! #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/7GCCAxjKsy — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 14, 2020

So…how you feeling today, Michigan?

😏😂 @UMichbball fans to Ohio State fans right about now #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/mKmCVkPFKP — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 16, 2020

The Wolverines also dominated the polls overall, with the most votes in the second round of the bracket.

📈 @umichbball and @BYUbasketball fans showed out to secure the most votes in the Sweet 16 of our Ultimate Fan Bracket #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/Uw5VVCoZQT — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 16, 2020

Let’s keep going.

The 10-seed BYU Cougars came up with the second most votes in the bracket, and a retweet from state senator Mitt Romney might have helped a bit – or a lot.

The Cougars were going to need all the help they could get against the 11-seed Dayton Flyers.

With a push from head coach Mark Pope, BYU pulled of the upset in the closest finish yet!

We need you Cougar Nation! Let's win this! https://t.co/xA4fiJsT9i — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) April 16, 2020

BYU is taking this very seriously.

Down by 18 percent the night before the polls closed, the Cougars somehow pulled it off.

If you didn’t know, now you know: BYU fans are not messing around.

Mark Titus now thinks the Cougars are the team to beat in the bracket.

👀 @DaytonMBB and @BYUbasketball have jumped out as the teams to beat in our Ultimate Fan Bracket #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/OObZioYSnx — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 14, 2020

The Elite 8 is set, and schools are already calling on their fans to show up in a big way.

The Purdue Boilermakers, the 6-seed in the East Region, know they are going to need all the help they can get to upset 1-seed UNC.

Let’s get off to a good start. Vote below. ⬇️#BoilerUp 🚂 https://t.co/19MQ2YiaIR — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 16, 2020

And after defeating their rivals, 3-seed Michigan wants to keep its momentum going against 9-seed Texas Tech.

In a pending Big 10 matchup, 6-seed Illinois Fighting is not scared of 1-seed Indiana.

Illini Nation you know what to do! 🔷🔶 https://t.co/9Ga3CDbXiL pic.twitter.com/VHbuqcKUFC — Illini Pride (@IlliniPride) April 16, 2020

We can’t wait to see how it all shakes out.

Don’t forget, there’s a serious prize on the line!