Who said we wouldn’t see any buzzer-beater finishes in March Madness this year?!

We’re onto the Elite 8 in the FOX Sports College Basketball Ultimate Fan Bracket, after six of the Sweet 16 matchups finished within 1 percent of each other – typical madness!

Let’s see where everyone stands:

Only two of our four No. 1 seeds remain in the Fan Bracket, with one blue blood school – North Carolina – holding it down.

The Tar Heels are the to seed in the East Region and are no stranger to the Elite 8, considering their six NCAA titles are third-most all-time.

In the Sweet 16, 13-seed Murray State fell victim to UNC.

The other 1-seed, the Indiana Hoosiers, were able to advance by defeating 12-seed, the UMBC Retrievers, in another tight race.

The Hoosiers pulled off the win with a little help from a notable alum – 12-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas sang Indiana’s praises, encouraging fans to show what the Hoosiers are made of.

Moving on, the only 2-seed remaining in the Fan Bracket, the Kentucky Wildcats, did not survive the Sweet 16, despite a valiant effort.

The Wildcats were upset by 6-seed Illinois, despite Oklahoma City’s Hamidou Diallo, a UK alum, trying to rally the Twitter troops.

UK might lead the nation in Elite Eight appearances (38), but it won’t be making it this year.

One of the greatest rivalries in all of college sports also faced off in the second round.

The 3-seed Michigan Wolverines sought revenge over 7-seed Ohio State, after the Buckeyes went undefeated against Michigan in football and men’s basketball this season.

The Buckeyes gave it their all, with Ohio State alum Jim Jackson attempting to fire up the troops.

However, Michigan was successful in its revenge bid.

 

Michigan brought some star power of its own, with Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson expressing his love for the Maize.

So…how you feeling today, Michigan?

The Wolverines also dominated the polls overall, with the most votes in the second round of the bracket.

Let’s keep going.

The 10-seed BYU Cougars came up with the second most votes in the bracket, and a retweet from state senator Mitt Romney might have helped a bit – or a lot.

The Cougars were going to need all the help they could get against the 11-seed Dayton Flyers.

With a push from head coach Mark Pope, BYU pulled of the upset in the closest finish yet!

BYU is taking this very seriously.

Down by 18 percent the night before the polls closed, the Cougars somehow pulled it off.

If you didn’t know, now you know: BYU fans are not messing around.

Mark Titus now thinks the Cougars are the team to beat in the bracket.

The Elite 8 is set, and schools are already calling on their fans to show up in a big way.

The Purdue Boilermakers, the 6-seed in the East Region, know they are going to need all the help they can get to upset 1-seed UNC.

And after defeating their rivals, 3-seed Michigan wants to keep its momentum going against 9-seed Texas Tech.

In a pending Big 10 matchup, 6-seed Illinois Fighting is not scared of 1-seed Indiana.

We can’t wait to see how it all shakes out.

Don’t forget, there’s a serious prize on the line!