Colleges, athletes and fans react to the FOX Sports Ultimate Fan Bracket: College Basketball Edition!
March came and went without an NCAA tournament this year, but April brings something special. We’ve redesigned your typical March Madness bracket, and this time it’s all about you!
It’s still your usual 68-team bracket for college basketball, but instead of filling it out and putting your faith in your favorite teams and players, you have the power to determine the winners.
Say hello to the first ever FOX Sports Ultimate Fan Bracket: College Basketball Edition, where the school with the ultimate fan base will be crowned.
Does your team have the best fans in the country? It's time to PROVE IT.
Tonight at 11pm ET/8pm PT on FS1, @clubtrillion and @tatefrazier are revealing the 68-team field for the first ever FOX Sports Ultimate Fan Bracket: College Basketball Edition! pic.twitter.com/83LEsKKiQJ
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 4, 2020
Teams were selected and seeded based on the most followed men’s college basketball twitter accounts from each conference for both the 32 automatic bids and 32 at-large bids, and then the last four were the highest rated teams not already in the field.
Did your team make it?
The Ultimate Fan Bracket is SET! 🔥🙌 #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/66hp5iCiSN
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 5, 2020
If it did, then get ready, because there’s far more at stake than simple bragging rights.
Is anything sweeter than rubbing victory in your rival’s face?
This isn't just another internet bracket 😏
The winner of our ULTIMATE Fan Bracket will get to place a billboard in their rivals' city declaring they have the best hoops fans in the nation, courtesy of FOX Sports pic.twitter.com/6sDDo6egqR
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 5, 2020
All of the voting will take place on the CBB on FOX Twitter account, via polls, with the tournament unfolding over the next three weeks; two rounds will take place each week, with a champion crowned on April 27.
It was a tough selection process, but the teams that made it were clearly the best of the best. They’ve already taken to social media to get their fan bases involved – and really, can you blame them?
It’s only Round 1 but Nevada basketball is wasting no time talking smack.
We’re no stranger to tournament upsets 😏 let’s make a few more!
VOTE VOTE VOTE! #BattleBorn https://t.co/EEbqoo2DP5
— Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) April 5, 2020
San Diego State is bringing all the hype.
We know it sounds too good to be true, Xavier. But, really, we’re serious.
Those Dayton Flyers are ready for takeoff.
But hold on, Big 12’s No. 1 and the top seed in the West joined the party. Say hello to Kansas fans!
Texas Tech likes their odds at home.
6️⃣3️⃣-9️⃣ at home the last four years.
Not bad for a 9 seed.
Forget the Big 12, Big 10 teams have a little extra support.
Hmm. Where will our B1G school fans rank? https://t.co/VK0QJSlqwE
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 5, 2020
And a little extra love.
The @bigten leads the way with TEN teams in our Ultimate Fan Bracket! 💪🔥 #FOXFanVote pic.twitter.com/rjnpiTc7sV
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 5, 2020
Michigan State fans look like they were born for this moment.
But really, they were. Student fans have their own Twitter, and by the looks of it, it’s time for battle.
And they like the prize.
Oh, but we see you Hawaii.
The 15 seed in the West Region. Vote to upset Michigan State beginning Monday! #GoBows https://t.co/arBtvjwu9T
— Hawaii Athletics (@HawaiiAthletics) April 5, 2020
Those Big 10 teams are loud and proud. Wisconsin may have tied with MSU in the standings, but none of that is allowed in our bracket.
Wow. The Big 10 is in it to win it! Let’s go, Indiana.
Purdue is also up for the challenge.
And they’re feeling lucky.
Wow. Look at that. First try.
Tennessee might’ve been behind blue blood Kentucky in the SEC, but here, we like their odds.
We’ve got a friendly rivalry on our hands between Villanova and Buffalo.
Going for that 12-5 upset in the Round of 64 against Villanova!#UBhornsUP https://t.co/MIDOgiiXyM
— UB Men's Basketball (@UBmenshoops) April 5, 2020
If Midwest fans are out there, make some noise!
#13 seed in the Midwest Region!
Here’s our road in the #FOXFanVote for the best fans in college basketball! #BringOnTheHerd https://t.co/voSyJNoFs4
— Marshall Men’s Basketball (@HerdMBB) April 5, 2020
How about our friends out west?!
Stay tuned for more updates.