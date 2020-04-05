Does your team have the best fans in the country? It’s time to prove it.

While there might not be an NCAA Tournament this year, we’re bringing you a 68-team bracket for college basketball — only this time around, you’ll be the one determining the winners.

It’s the first ever FOX Sports Ultimate Fan Bracket: College Basketball Edition, and the field was set to be revealed in an FS1 special at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday night, hosted by Mark Titus and Tate Frazier.

Does your team have the best fans in the country? It's time to PROVE IT. Tonight at 11pm ET/8pm PT on FS1, @clubtrillion and @tatefrazier are revealing the 68-team field for the first ever FOX Sports Ultimate Fan Bracket: College Basketball Edition! pic.twitter.com/83LEsKKiQJ — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 4, 2020

There are far more than bragging rights on the line in this competition, however. The winner of our Ultimate Fan Bracket will get to place a billboard in their rivals’ city, rubbing the victory in for good measure.

This isn't just another internet bracket 😏 The winner of our ULTIMATE Fan Bracket will get to place a billboard in their rivals' city declaring they have the best hoops fans in the nation, courtesy of FOX Sports pic.twitter.com/6sDDo6egqR — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 5, 2020

So tune in for the bracket reveal, and make sure to check out CBB on FOX on social media to find out how to vote for your school! May the best college basketball fans win.