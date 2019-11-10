Coleman, Liddell help Texas beat No. 23 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Matt Coleman III scored 22 points and Gerald Liddell added a career-high to help Texas beat No. 23 Purdue 70-66 on Saturday night.

The Longhorns (2-0) have won seven straight dating to last season’s run to the NIT championship. They are he first nonconference team to beat the Boilermakers on their home court in nearly three years.

Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points to lead Purdue (1-1). Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor each had 12.

NO. 7 MARYLAND 73, RHODE ISLAND 55

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jalen Smith had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored all 14 of his points in the second half and turnover-prone Maryland overcame a sloppy start.

Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins each had 13 points for Maryland (2-0), and Wiggins had 13 rebounds.

Jeff Dowtin led the Rams (1-1) with 14 points.

NO. 8 GONZAGA 110, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 60

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Filip Petrusev scored a career-high 25 points on 9-for-10 shooting and Gonzaga routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Drew Timme and Admon Gilder each scored 15 points and Ryan Woolridge added 14 points and nine assists for Gonzaga (2-0). Shaun Doss scored 15 points for the Golden Lions (0-2).

The Zags scored 10 of the final 11 points to take a 56-30 lead at halftime, behind 58.6% shooting.

NO. 12 SETON HALL 74, STONY BROOK 57

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Romaro Gill had 10 points and 10 assists and Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17 points for Seton Hall in Pirates coach Kevin Willard’s return.

Seton Hall (2-0) withstood an ankle injury to Myles Powell, the Big East preseason player of the year and an Associated Press preseason All-America selection. He sprained his left ankle early in the game.

Seton Hal lannounced Oct. 29 that the NCAA is investigating the program and Willard would be sitting out two games. Willard sat out an exhibition game and the opener against Wagner.

Makale Foreman led Stony Brook (0-2) with 16 points.

NO. 13 TEXAS TECH 79, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 44

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — TJ Holyfield scored 20 points to lead Texas Tech past Bethune-Cookman.

The new-look Red Raiders (2-0) have won their first two games by a combined 70 points. Texas Tech has only three returners from the team that lost to Virginia in last season’s national championship game.

Malik Maitland led Bethune-Cookman (1-1) with 13 points.

NO. 15 OREGON 106, BOISE STATE 75

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Anthony Mathis scored a career high 30 points and Oregon routed Boise State.

Mathis, in his second game with the Ducks after transferring from New Mexico for his final season, made 10 of 12 shots from the field overall, including 9 of 11 from 3-point range. The Ducks (2-0) shot 42 for 60 (70from the field overall, and made 13 of 19 3-point attempts, after 1-for-13 shooting from beyond the arc in their opener.

Payton Pritchard had 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Addison Patterson, a freshman, had 17 points before fouling out, and Shakur Juiston, a graduate transfer from UNLV, chipped in 14 points and eight assists.

Derrick Alston led the Broncos (1-1) with 22 points.