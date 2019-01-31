Cohen scores 33 points; Lehigh beats Lafayette 93-86 in OT

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Cohen scored a career-high 33 points that included 14 of Lehigh’s 18 points in overtime as the Mountain Hawks beat Lafayette 93-86 on Wednesday night.

Cohen had 10 points during 14-9 run to open the extra period. Justin Jaworski’s layup with 49 seconds left pulled Lafayette to 89-86 with 49 seconds left before Cohen scored the last four points. Cohen finished 14-of-19 shooting.

Lance Tejada added 17 points for Lehigh (14-6, 7-2 Patriot League), which has won four of its last five games. James Karnik chipped in with 15 points and Kyle Leufroy had 11.

Lukas Jarrett had 17 points and four assists to lead Lafayette (5-15, 2-7). Isaac Suffren added 16 points and Jaworski had 15. Alex Petrie’s jumper with a second left tied it 75-75 for the Leopards and forced overtime. Petrie finished with 12 points.