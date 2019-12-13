Clemson hosts S. Carolina

South Carolina (6-4) vs. Clemson (5-4)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina and Clemson look to bounce back from losses. South Carolina fell 76-56 at home to Houston in its last outing. Clemson lost 72-53 at Florida State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Clemson’s Aamir Simms has averaged 11.3 points and eight rebounds while Tevin Mack has put up 13.8 points and 4.9 rebounds. For the Gamecocks, AJ Lawson has averaged 15.9 points while Maik Kotsar has put up 10 points and 6.1 rebounds.ACCURATE AJ: Lawson has connected on 32.7 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: South Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Gamecocks are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than 74.

STREAK SCORING: Clemson has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83.5 points while giving up 57.3.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina has committed a turnover on just 17.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all SEC teams. The Gamecocks have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season.