Clark, Albany visit UMBC

Albany (11-10, 4-2) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (9-12, 2-4)

UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Ahmad Clark and Albany will face K.J. Jackson and Maryland-Baltimore County. Clark has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20 over his last five games. Jackson is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Albany’s Clark, Cameron Healy and Romani Hansen have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 62 percent of all Great Danes points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Great Danes have scored 69.5 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 65.9 per game they managed over 14 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Clark has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Albany field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Albany is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 11-3 when scoring at least 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Retrievers are 8-0 when they hold opposing teams to 61 points or fewer and 1-12 when opponents exceed 61 points. The Great Danes are 6-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 5-10 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Albany has attempted more free throws per game than any other America East team. The Great Danes have averaged 20.1 free throws per game, including 23.5 per game against conference foes.