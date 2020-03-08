Chattanooga faces Wofford in SoCon semis

Wofford (18-15, 10-10) vs. Chattanooga (20-12, 11-8)

Southern Conference Tourney Semifinals, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford is set to take on Chattanooga with the victor securing its spot in the SoCon championship game. Chattanooga won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last went at it on Feb. 8, when Wofford made just 10 free throws on 14 attempts while the Mocs hit 19 of 22 en route to a seven-point victory.

STELLAR SENIORS: Chattanooga has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Matt Ryan, Ramon Vila, David Jean-Baptiste, Rod Johnson and Maurice Commander have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 71 percent of all Mocs points over the last five games.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Nathan Hoover has connected on 30.1 percent of the 269 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 35 over his last five games. He’s also made 92.8 percent of his free throws this season.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Wofford is 5-0 when it makes 14 or more 3-pointers and 13-15 when it falls short of that total. Chattanooga is 12-0 when it makes at least 10 from 3-point range and 8-12 on the year, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Terriers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mocs. Chattanooga has an assist on 31 of 78 field goals (39.7 percent) over its previous three contests while Wofford has assists on 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent) during its past three games.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: Wofford’s offense has turned the ball over 12.3 times per game this year, but is averaging 16 turnovers over its last five games.