Champagnie carries St. John’s over St. Peter’s 79-69

NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Champagnie scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first career double-double to lead St. John’s to a 79-69 win over St. Peter’s on Tuesday night.

LJ Figueroa had 19 points for St. John’s (7-2), which never trailed and dished a season-high 24 assists. Mustapha Heron added 17 points and Josh Roberts had eight rebounds and four blocks.

Aaron Estrada scored a career-high 18 points for the Peacocks (1-4). Fousseyni Drame added 10 points and Derrick Woods grabbed seven rebounds.

St. John’s takes on West Virginia at home on Saturday. St. Peter’s plays Fairleigh Dickinson at home next Wednesday.