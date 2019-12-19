CCSU hopes to end skid vs No. 23 Penn State

Central Connecticut (0-11) vs. No. 23 Penn State (9-2)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Connecticut looks to end its 11-game losing streak as it takes on No. 23 Penn State. Central Connecticut is looking to break its current 11-game losing streak. Penn State has moved up to No. 23 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Maryland and Alabama last week.

LEADING THE WAY: Lamar Stevens is averaging 16.7 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Nittany Lions. Mike Watkins is also a primary contributor, producing 10.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game. The Blue Devils are led by Greg Outlaw, who is averaging 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.LEADING LAMAR: Stevens has connected on 25 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Penn State is a flawless 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or less. The Nittany Lions are 2-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

TWO STREAKS: Central Connecticut has dropped its last six road games, scoring 55.8 points and allowing 81.5 points during those contests. Penn State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 79.4 points while giving up 61.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State is ranked second in the Big Ten with an average of 73.6 possessions per game.