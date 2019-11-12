Canisius goes up against Albany

Canisius (0-1) vs. Albany (0-1)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius and Albany look to bounce back from losses.

PREVIOUSLY: Albany got a 9-point victory over Canisius when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Canisius went 3-9 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Golden Griffins gave up 77.9 points per game while scoring 68.8 per contest. Albany went 4-10 in non-conference play, averaging 68.4 points and allowing 71.9 per game in the process.