Cal Poly plays host to Siena

Siena (2-4) vs. Cal Poly (1-7)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena and Cal Poly look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a loss in their last game. Cal Poly lost 82-69 in Las Vegas to Long Island-Brooklyn last week, while Siena fell 72-62 at Colgate on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Junior Ballard is putting up 12.4 points to lead the charge for the Mustangs. Tuukka Jaakkola has complemented Ballard and is putting up 9.9 points per game. The Saints have been led by Manny Camper, who is averaging a double-double with 14 points and 11.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JUNIOR: Ballard has connected on 41.4 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 65 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Siena has lost its last four road games, scoring 67.5 points, while allowing 78 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Saints have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mustangs. Cal Poly has an assist on 32 of 71 field goals (45.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Siena has assists on 35 of 75 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena is rated second among MAAC teams with an average of 74 points per game.