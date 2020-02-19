Butler scores 22, helps No. 1 Baylor beat Oklahoma 65-54

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 22 points and No. 1 Baylor beat Oklahoma 65-54 on Tuesday night for its Big 12-record 23rd consecutive win.

The Bears broke a tie with Kansas, which won 22 straight during the 1996-97 season.

Mark Vital had 10 points and Freddie Gillespie grabbed 10 rebounds for Baylor (24-1, 13-0 Big 12). Bears guard MaCio Teague, the team’s leading scorer in Big 12 play, sat out for the second straight game with a wrist injury.

Kristian Doolittle had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma (16-10, 6-7), which hosted a No. 1 team for the first time in 23 years. The Sooners entered 11-1 at home.

Oklahoma opened with a 10-5 lead, but Baylor’s tough defense smothered the Sooners for most of the first half. The Bears took a 28-19 lead before Brady Manek connected on a 3-pointer and an alley-oop dunk to trim the deficit to four. Baylor led 30-24 at halftime.

Oklahoma trailed 39-38 and could have taken the lead, but Doolittle missed a 3-pointer that was a bit rushed. Baylor responded by scoring six straight to go up 45-38. A deep 3 by Butler put the Bears ahead 55-44 with about six minutes remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears were again unspectacular, but effective. They made just enough shots, won the rebounding battle and committed only eight turnovers.

Oklahoma: The Sooners have lost back-to-back games, to current No. 3 Kansas and No. 1 Baylor. Overall, though, Oklahoma has been strong lately.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bears put themselves in position to properly defend their No. 1 ranking Saturday against No. 3 Kansas. Oklahoma might have garnered some attention from voters with a win.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts Kansas on Saturday.

Oklahoma visits Oklahoma State on Saturday.