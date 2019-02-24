Bucknell makes school-record 21 3s in 118-76 victory

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk scored a career-high 21 points and made five of Bucknell’s school-record 21 3-pointers as the Bison scored the second-most points in program history in a 118-76 win over Lafayette on Sunday.

The victory gave the Bison (18-10, 12-4 Patriot League) a one-game lead over second-place Lehigh and Colgate, both 11-5. The teams have two regular-season games left.

Ten Bucknell players made 3-pointers. Bucknell made 21 of 36 from the arc for 58 percent, passing the school record of 17 set twice previously. The Bison shot 64 percent overall, making a league-record 45 field goals on 70 attempts.

Kimbal Mackenzie scored 18 points, Jimmy Sotos had 17 with nine assists and Bruce Moore scored 16 for Bucknell, whose 118 points were just one short of the school record set against Colgate in 1968. It was the first time this season Bucknell got to the century mark, which the Bison reached midway through the second half.

A school record for points in an opening half gave Bucknell a 63-27 lead.

Kyle Stout scored 17 points for the Leopards (10-17, 7-9), who had a five-game win streak snapped.