BU, Colgate meet in conference play

Boston University (10-8, 4-1) vs. Colgate (13-5, 4-1)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes meet as Boston University squares off against Colgate. Boston University easily beat Loyola (Md.) by 32 on Monday, while Colgate fell to Lafayette on Wednesday, 71-67.

LEADING THE WAY: Colgate’s Jordan Burns has averaged 14.8 points and 4.2 assists while Rapolas Ivanauskas has put up 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Terriers, Max Mahoney has averaged 15.4 points and 7.7 rebounds while Walter Whyte has put up 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Terriers have scored 77.2 points per game and allowed 63.6 points per game against Patriot League opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 67.6 points scored and 70.8 points given up per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Burns has connected on 34.6 percent of the 136 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Boston University is 0-6 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Colgate is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points and has allowed 64 points per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: Colgate has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 62.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate is rated first among Patriot League teams with an average of 74.3 points per game.