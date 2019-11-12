Brown hosts Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac (0-0) vs. Brown (2-0)

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown goes up against Quinnipiac in an early season matchup. Brown is coming off a 75-68 win at home over Canisius on Saturday. Quinnipiac went 16-15 last year and finished second in the MAAC.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .BRANDON BEYOND THE ARC: Through two games, Brown’s Brandon Anderson has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 78.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac went 5-7 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Bobcats gave up 72.2 points per game while scoring 69.4 per contest. Brown went 11-5 in non-conference play, averaging 74.8 points and allowing 69.6 per game in the process.